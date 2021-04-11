Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Shares of EQX opened at C$10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.53. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.3512101 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

