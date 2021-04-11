PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $555.00

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 555 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 554 ($7.24), with a volume of 341836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500.50 ($6.54).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PageGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 434.17 ($5.67).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 480.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 440.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -308.33.

In other PageGroup news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 41,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £199,862.40 ($261,121.51).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

