Contrasting First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Riverview Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Savings Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. First Savings Financial Group has a consensus target price of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.67%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Riverview Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $86.76 million 1.78 $15.75 million $0.69 10.01 First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.85 $33.35 million N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 16.54% 6.80% 0.78% First Savings Financial Group 17.46% 24.70% 2.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Riverview Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

