Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,880. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $2,117,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 179.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

