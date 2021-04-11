Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HMLP. Bank of America lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

