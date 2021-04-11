Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report $27.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $25.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $156.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $179.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $282.90 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

