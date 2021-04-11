TD Securities Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark raised their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.42.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$730.02 million and a PE ratio of 18.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.68. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

