Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Compugen Ltd. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Compugen in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Compugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $8.42 on Friday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $576.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Compugen in the third quarter worth $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Compugen by 32.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,649 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

