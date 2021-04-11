Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$517.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$495.00 to C$517.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$491.92.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$471.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$464.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$439.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$302.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$489.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.