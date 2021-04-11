CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$2.15

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.82% from the company’s current price.

CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.22.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$1.56 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. The company has a market cap of C$394.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$212.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 34,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,302.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,734,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,472,292.35. Insiders sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 in the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.