CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$2.15

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.82% from the company’s current price.
CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.22.
Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$1.56 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. The company has a market cap of C$394.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.
In related news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 34,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,302.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,734,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,472,292.35. Insiders sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939 in the last three months.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
See Also: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.