Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.81.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at C$2.93 on Wednesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$551.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.18.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.2364415 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

