Analysts Issue Forecasts for PJT Partners Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

PJT opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

