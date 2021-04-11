Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kandi Technologies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Kandi Technologies Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of KNDI stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.65 million, a P/E ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 2.34.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

