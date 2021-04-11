Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Great Elm Capital Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Great Elm Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $77.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Great Elm Capital by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the period. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

