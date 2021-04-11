Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadian Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADN. CIBC cut Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.75.

TSE ADN opened at C$19.99 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$12.00 and a 12 month high of C$20.08. The stock has a market cap of C$333.57 million and a P/E ratio of 15.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.68%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

