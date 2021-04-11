Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £48,060 in Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total transaction of £48,060 ($62,790.70).

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andrew Lewis sold 145,922 shares of Chemring Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £456,735.86 ($596,728.33).

Shares of LON:CHG opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Friday. Chemring Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 181.80 ($2.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of £772.30 million and a P/E ratio of 22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 271.48.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

