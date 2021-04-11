Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Acquires £10,327.50 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Gary Bullard bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £10,327.50 ($13,492.94).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Gary Bullard acquired 10,000 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £25,600 ($33,446.56).

LON SPT opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 240 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 260.83. Spirent Communications plc has a one year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a one year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a GBX 8.18 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

