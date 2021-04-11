Western Alliance Bancorporation Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WAL. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

WAL stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $103.34. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,242,000 after buying an additional 48,854 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 403.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 151,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

