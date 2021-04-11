Insider Selling: Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells £888,077.33 in Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) insider Ofer Druker sold 123,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £888,077.33 ($1,160,278.72).

LON:TRMR opened at GBX 700 ($9.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 631.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 408.04. The company has a market capitalization of £934.72 million and a PE ratio of 466.67. Tremor International Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 116.32 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 762 ($9.96).

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.