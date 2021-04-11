Contrasting First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) & Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 21.13% 13.25% 1.47% First Guaranty Bancshares 16.35% 10.43% 0.78%

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $107.43 million 2.49 $20.69 million $3.04 14.19 First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.76 $14.24 million $1.47 12.29

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrim BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northrim BanCorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.28%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Northrim BanCorp.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

