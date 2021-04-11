$227.56 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to post $227.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.10 million and the lowest is $225.00 million. Yelp posted sales of $249.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $997.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $992.01 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.52 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

