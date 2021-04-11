Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POAHY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Porsche Automobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

POAHY stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

