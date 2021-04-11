Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,020 ($78.65) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,653.33 ($73.86).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,663 ($73.99) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,806.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,386.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £91.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.64%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

