Air Canada (TSE:AC) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark upped their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. National Bankshares cut Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.11.

TSE:AC opened at C$26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. Research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$86,622.90. Insiders have sold a total of 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468 over the last three months.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

