Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

ULH opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

