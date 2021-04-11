U.S. Physical Therapy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,595 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,690% compared to the average daily volume of 93 put options.

NYSE:USPH opened at $106.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.85 and its 200-day moving average is $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

USPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 100.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

