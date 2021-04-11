OSB Group (LON:OSB) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 480.40 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 473 ($6.18), with a volume of 77805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468.40 ($6.12).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities lowered shares of OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OSB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 440.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 391.66.

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

