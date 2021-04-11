The Lovesac Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,737 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 821% compared to the typical volume of 623 call options.

LOVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -551.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 98,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $4,815,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $3,840,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 513,198 shares of company stock valued at $27,733,275 over the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

