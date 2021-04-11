Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Up 4.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Whiting Petroleum traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.47. 3,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 689,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WLL. MKM Partners raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,425 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $4,770,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $2,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 320,010 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.