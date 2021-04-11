Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Trading 3.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) shares traded up 3.9% on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $158.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Installed Building Products traded as high as $121.29 and last traded at $121.29. 2,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 217,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.77.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average of $107.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

