Codiak BioSciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:CDAK) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 12th. Codiak BioSciences had issued 5,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $82,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDAK. Zacks Investment Research raised Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $99,981. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.