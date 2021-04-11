Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:ARRWU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 12th. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.19.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

About Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit

There is no company description available for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.