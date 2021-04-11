Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units’ Quiet Period Will Expire on April 14th (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units’ (NASDAQ:ATVCU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 14th. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ATVCU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

There is no company description available for Tribe Capital Growth I Corp.

