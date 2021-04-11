Oscar Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:OSCR) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Oscar Health’s (NYSE:OSCR) quiet period will end on Monday, April 12th. Oscar Health had issued 37,041,026 shares in its public offering on March 3rd. The total size of the offering was $1,444,600,014 based on an initial share price of $39.00. During Oscar Health’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSCR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Oscar Health stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 71,666 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,794,974.00. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,720,366.00. Insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133 over the last ninety days.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

