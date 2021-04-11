-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 256.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,336. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.