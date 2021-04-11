-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 256.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,336. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.