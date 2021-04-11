Zacks: Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.20. The TJX Companies posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,124,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,671. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.75, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.