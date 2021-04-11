Flux (FLUX) Price Tops $0.29

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 44.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. Flux has a market cap of $42.88 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flux has traded up 92.3% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.05 or 0.00378074 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00212876 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00130110 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005901 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 147,046,788 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.