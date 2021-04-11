Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00049227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00053080 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.00365812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSPECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.