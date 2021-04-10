Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Hits $233.44 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Everipedia has a market cap of $233.44 million and $5.81 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00067809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00291220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.90 or 0.00731706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.68 or 0.99050286 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.00757390 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,218,892 coins and its circulating supply is 9,997,178,858 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

