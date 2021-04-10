Rocket Pool Hits Market Capitalization of $181.70 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $181.70 million and $5.57 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.68 or 0.00029268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00053730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.47 or 0.00615081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00081059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

