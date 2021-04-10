Blockpass Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $5,487.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00053594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.05 or 0.00615597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00037022 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

