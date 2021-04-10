Mining Core Coin (MCC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,209.00

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $43,601.69 and approximately $20,209.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00067655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00290018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.40 or 0.00733844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,396.84 or 0.99510321 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.91 or 0.00756101 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mining Core Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

