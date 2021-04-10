ChainX 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.80 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $114.86 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $14.87 or 0.00024503 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00067655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00290018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.40 or 0.00733844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,396.84 or 0.99510321 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.91 or 0.00756101 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

