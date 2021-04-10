Lead Wallet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $819,783.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $819,783.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00067740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.97 or 0.00291096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.48 or 0.00733637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,925.01 or 0.99131902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.88 or 0.00757447 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

