Dovu Hits Market Capitalization of $25.86 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $25.86 million and $71,192.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dovu has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00053242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.00611891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00032243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037371 BTC.

DOV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

