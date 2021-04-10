LBRY Credits (LBC) Trading Down 31.5% Over Last Week

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $131.45 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00067909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00293041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.83 or 0.00736428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,191.38 or 0.99649261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.03 or 0.00756630 BTC.

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

