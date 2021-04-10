The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Hits $0.0238 on Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.59 or 0.00372433 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002309 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.