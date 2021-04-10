$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.48. Dollar Tree reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $6,698,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.55. 1,341,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,511. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $120.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

