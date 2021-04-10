DODO Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. DODO has a market cap of $445.89 million and $62.02 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DODO has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00006659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00081397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.00611609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00032197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00037498 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

