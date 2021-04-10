$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%.

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,834 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,104,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,017,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 379,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after buying an additional 148,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,596,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $124.85. The stock had a trading volume of 149,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $81.72 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

